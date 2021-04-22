Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Financial Comparison

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.92 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.01 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Carver Bancorp -18.63% -49.44% -0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bancorp 34 and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

