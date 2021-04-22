Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $13,704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

CVNA traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,015. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.78. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $71.56 and a 52-week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

