Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.53. Carriage Services shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 404 shares.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $669.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.