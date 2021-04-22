CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $125.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CarMax stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.20. 4,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. CarMax has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

