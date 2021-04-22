Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Up 7.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 41,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 104,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

