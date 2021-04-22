Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.