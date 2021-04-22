CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Announces $0.12 Annual Dividend

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CLLDY opened at $5.76 on Thursday. CapitaLand has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

