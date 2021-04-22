Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 133,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

