Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. 76,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

