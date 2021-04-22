Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.85. The stock had a trading volume of 72,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

