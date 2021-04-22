Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $11.30 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 230,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,303,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 211,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

