Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 167 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,293.61. 21,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,232.20 and a one year high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

