Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Cango stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $951.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cango will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cango by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

