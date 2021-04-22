Canal Capital Management LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.00. 49,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $385.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.