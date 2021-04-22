Canal Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 200,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

