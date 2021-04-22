Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.06 on Thursday, reaching $1,130.00. 18,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,136.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,325.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

