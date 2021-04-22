Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.76. 10,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,852. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.64 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

