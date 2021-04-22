Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$211.00 to C$215.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTC.A. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$157.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$193.63.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$199.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$179.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$91.01 and a 52 week high of C$199.85.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

