Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $102.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

