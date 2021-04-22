Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.42

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.42 and traded as high as C$56.00. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 440,087 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.