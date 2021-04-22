Canaccord Genuity Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

LOVE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.69, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

