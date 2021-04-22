Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,293.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.94. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

