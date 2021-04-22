Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Raises Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CATC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,017. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $571.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

