Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

CATC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.30. 7,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

