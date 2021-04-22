Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,201.92

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,125 ($14.70), with a volume of 7,012 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,093.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,201.92.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.