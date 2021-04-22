CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Trading Down 8.4%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.57. 6,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 205,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CAI International by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

