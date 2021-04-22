Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,188,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC remained flat at $$41.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,762. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.