Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.75. 2,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

