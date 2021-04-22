Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,148 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42.

