Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 877 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.86. 92,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average is $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

