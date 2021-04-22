Busey Wealth Management Has $509,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen stock opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.11. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.