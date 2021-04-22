Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $459.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $250.74 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

