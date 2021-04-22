Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,236 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 794,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

