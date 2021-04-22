Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

