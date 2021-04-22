Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $1.04. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 1,977,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.65.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

