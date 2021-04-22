BTIG Research Increases The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target to $40.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.