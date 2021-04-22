Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.59. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. 1,090,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.