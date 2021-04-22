Brokers Set Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

