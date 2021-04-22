Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.64. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.87 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $112.41 and a 52-week high of $202.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

