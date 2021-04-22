Brokers Offer Predictions for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

