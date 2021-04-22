Brokers Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

NYSE EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.