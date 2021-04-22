Brokers Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 47.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 31,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

