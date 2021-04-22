Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.76. 137,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,327. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

