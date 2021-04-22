Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $213.85

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Saia stock opened at $238.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

