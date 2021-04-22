Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT at $612.51

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $612.51.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $614.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $275.40 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

