Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €50.17

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.17 ($59.02).

PHIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

