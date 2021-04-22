Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Price Target at $461.38

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $461.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Argus increased their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Humana by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $444.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.92. Humana has a 52-week low of $359.46 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.