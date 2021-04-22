Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 891,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,745 in the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.80. 1,199,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

