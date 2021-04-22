Brokerages Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $633.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $633.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.79 million to $637.70 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $589.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.53. 206,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,057. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

