Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.12 Million

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce $12.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.24 million. Marchex reported sales of $24.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $50.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $50.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MCHX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 1,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,252. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marchex in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.